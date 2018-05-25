INSURANCE COSTS ARE HARMING LOCAL COMMUNITIES AND FESTIVALS

The spiraling cost of insurance is having a devastating effect on charities and festivals in local communities.

Premiums have continued to soar leading to a number of business and community leaders pleading for change before an Oireachtas Finance Committee.

The groups say the price hikes have been threatening the existence of social events such as farmers markets, which would have a huge negative impact on their communities.

Former Senior Vice President of the Law Society, Stuart Gilhooley says he doesn’t believe the trend will continue.

