Jeremy Corbyn wants the Irish government to have a role in the North while politicians still can’t agree on power-sharing at Stormont.

The British Labour leader is expected to make the comments at a speech at Queen’s University Belfast this morning.

He’ll also discuss Brexit while he’s here.

A new report from the Central Bank today warns that Anglo-Irish trade could decline by 10 percent post Brexit because of red tape.

