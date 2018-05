The government’s agreed to back a bill tabled by Labour party leader Brendan Howlin that will mean tough new penalties for people who distribute revenge porn.

The Wexford politician brought forward his bill last year and now that its been accepted by the government will mean those convicted would be registered as sex offenders.

The bill also includes jail terms for people who post explicit material featuring former partners.

Deputy Howlin says revenge porn can ruin lives.

Share this article....