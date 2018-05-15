LACK OF LEADERSHIP ON CERVICAL CHECK: FIANNA FAIL

The Fianna Fáil leader says there’s been a lack of leadership in the Department of Health when dealing with the CervicalCheck scandal.

A number of internal Department memos will be released this evening after being considered by the cabinet.

They’ll show no concerns were raised about patient safety at CervicalCheck, but some in the Department of Health knew smear test audit information wasn’t being passed to women and doctors.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says when Simon Harris found out about the situation he should have done more

