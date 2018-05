The delayed opening of the new Loreto College secondary school in Wexford town has been raised in the Dail by Labour leader Brendan Howlin.

The opening date has been effected by the collapse of the main contractor the Carillion Group and the subsequent entering into examinership by the main subcontractor the Sammon Group.

There is now a danger the school may not open in September.

Brendan Howlin told the Dail that urgent action is needed by the Taoiseach to sort out the mess.

