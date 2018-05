Natalia Karaczyn’s funeral takes place in Sligo this morning.

The mother of three’s body was found in woodland outside the town on Tuesday – two days after she was reported missing.

Family and friends of the 30 year old will attend requiem mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 11.30 this morning.

Her husband 32-year-old Rafal Karaczyn has been charged with her murder and will appear before Harristown District Court later today.

