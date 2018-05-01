NEW HOTEL IN THE PLANNING FOR WEXFORD

A 30 million euro project for Wexford Town is before the planning authorities and if given the go-ahead will result in a four star hotel across the road from Wexford bridge.

The construction by the Neville brothers will also see an underground car park for over 150 cars and will compliment the Wexford skyline with eight stories accommodating up to 140 bedrooms.

Construction on the site of the old Dublin Providers will result in 350 jobs and when completed will provide 220 permanent jobs.

Share this article....