NEW REFERENDUM POLL SEES LARGE BUT WEAKENING LEAD FOR YES SIDE

A senior Muslim leader says the 8th amendment makes it difficult for doctors to make decisions in favour of the mother.

It comes as a new poll shows that 44 per cent of people are in favour of repealing the 8th amendment, 32 per cent are against and 17 per cent are undecided.

This is good news for the No campaigners as the repeal side has seen its support drop by three points while the retain side has seen its support grow by four points.

The Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI survey conducted among 1200 adults this week also shows that younger voters in urban areas are still most likely to support repeal.

Dr. Umar Al Qadri says that his religion teaches that abortion is not ideal but it is permissible in certain circumstances

