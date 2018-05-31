NO ECONOMIC CRASH ON THE WAY – MCWILLIAMS

Well-known economist David Mc Williams is reassuring people there’s no crash on the way.

It follows a warning from the Paris-based OECD yesterday that Ireland needs to control its debt levels if it wants to avoid another cycle of boom and bust.

The organisation – made up of 35 of the world’s top economies – says too many mortgages and business loans are being given out by banks, despite high lending rates.

But David Mc Williams thinks we’re in not danger of repeating the past property bubble.

