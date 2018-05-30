NO TALKS OF REDRESS SCHEME YET FOR ADOPTION SCANDAL VICTIMS – TAOISEACH

The Taoiseach says it’s far too early to be thinking about a redress scheme for those caught up in the adoption scandal.

Leo Varadkar also claims it’s too soon to talk about free DNA testing for those affected either.

It was revealed yesterday that thousands of people may have had false birth certs issued by adoption agencies.

Between the 1940s and 1960s St Patrick’s Guild illegally listed some couples as birth parents, despite the fact that they had adopted children.

Patricia Carey, CEO of the Adoption Authority of Ireland says finding the truth will be a long process.

