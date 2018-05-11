NORTH END UNITED LOOK TO BRING HOME THE FAI JUNIOR CUP TO WEXFORD TOMORROW

News Desk Sport

John Godkin and his North Und United side prepare themselves for the FAI Junior Cup Final tomorrow at the Aviva Stadium.

They’re taking on Pike Rovers of Limerick who they have met twice since 2014 with one win a piece.

The match kicks off at 2pm and we will keep you right up to date of the duration of the game here on South East Radio.

A huge number of fans are expected to travel to Dublin to cheer on the team tomorrow.

Manager Godkin says winning this game tomorrow would cement themselves as not only one of the top sides in Wexford but in the country as well.

