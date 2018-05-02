ONLY 7% OF US RECOGNISE THE SIGNS OF AN ASTHMA ATTACK

Figures published the Asthma Society of Ireland show there are currently 14,263 asthmatics living in County Wexford.

They estimate only 7% of these recognise the symptoms of an asthma attack.

The society to urges all asthma sufferers to become familiar with the five step rule so that they are fully prepared when one occurs.

Chief Executive of the Asthma Society Of Ireland Sarah O’Connor.

She says we should keep an eye out for some symptoms of an asthma attack such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and lips turning blue.

Share this article....