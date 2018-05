Housebuyers left with substandard Celtic Tiger homes should be compensated, according to a Government group set up to look at the sector.

The Oireachtas Housing Committee says the construction industry could be forced to pay to fix problems.

The money would go to buyers in developments like Priory Hall in Dublin where homes were built using pyrite.

Housing Committee member, Sinn Féin’s Eoin O’Broin, says there are several options for raising the funds.

