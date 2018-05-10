PUBLIC’S HELP NEEDED FOR NEW BRIDGE OVER THE RIVER BARROW

The decision to name the new cable stay bridge over the River Barrow is going back to the public.

Public representatives in the New Ross and South Kilkenny area had opted for the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge given the Kennedy family’s close connection to the area.

However public opinion is divided on this and the people are now being asked to pick this or another name.

There’s two months to do this and Willie Fitzharris Chairman of New Ross District Municipal Council is advising people to go on to Wexford or Kilkenny’s County Council website to decide on this.

