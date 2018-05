Wexford teenager Rory O’Connor says he’ll be focusing on hurling rather than football in a bid to prolong his career.

O’Connor suffered a knee injury last Autumn and he’s opting not to play senior football for his club St Martin’s this season.

The 19-year-old played more than 20 games across 15 weekends last term.

O’Connor thinks that schedule led to his injury.

