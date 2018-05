The Road Safety Authority is hoping that driverless cars could cut the number of deaths on our roads.

It’s holding a conference in Dublin Castle today exploring the options on the way as technology improves.

It’s estimated driverless cars could be widely available here in around a decade.

Dr. Edward Jones is the Director of the Connaught Automotive Research Group – he thinks that there’s still a lot of research to be done on autonomous vehicles.

