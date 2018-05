A late sitting of the Dáil ended in uproar last night, as TD’s debated the Road Traffic Bill.

The legislation is being stalled by members of the Rural Alliance, who oppose the tough drink-driving penalties.

When a vote was called to end the debate last night, members of the Alliance were in a defiant mood.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae says he’s not against the idea of introducing extra rural transport services but they need to be adequate.

