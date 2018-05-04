SEAN CANNEY SET TO LEAVE THE INDEPENDENT ALLIANCE AFTER OPW PORTFOLIO

Sean Canney is leaving the Independent Alliance.

In a statement this morning the Galway East Independent TD confirmed that he will continue to support the Government on issues of confidence and budgetary matters.

Friction began within the Independent Alliance over the OPW portfolio, with the Government entering its third year.

An agreement was reached between Deputy Canney and Longford Westmeath TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran that the job would be shared – however the Galway East TD believed it would rotate every 12 months.

