SINGLE PEOPLE ARE FORGOTTEN ABOUT ON THE SOCIAL HOUSING WAITING LIST

The Government is being reminded not to forget about single people when it comes to social housing waiting lists.

Almost half of all applicants for local authority housing live alone.

Until now, priority has been given to homeless families, who’re given accommodation ahead of singles who’ve been on the list longer.

Dublin City Council has recently agreed to stop the practice.

CEO of housing charity Threshold, John-Mark McCafferty, says single people have suffered long-term prejudice.

