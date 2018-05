Gertrude Gertie Sinnott, nee Foley, Belvedere Grove, Wexford

Beloved wife of Donnie and Mother of Siobhan, AnnMarie and Yvonne and sister of Paddy, Paschal and the late Breda and Eileen

Removal from Kearneys Funeral Home From 7.45 on Friday Evening

To Church of the Annunciation Clonard

Funeral mass at 11 oclock on Saturday

With burial after in St Ibars Cemetery Crosstown

