South East Radio had its Repeal the 8th referendum debate on Morning Mix today.

Representatives from both sides put their case as to why people should vote yes or no on May 35th.

Melanie Devereux from the Vote No campaign says abortion rates in the UK jumped by 500% since abortion was legalised there fifty years ago.

Shane McNally from the Vote Yes campaign disagreed with these figures saying that abortion rates are actually in decline in most of Europe.

