The Garda Representative Association is holding its annual conference is in Whites Hotel today.

Among the many items up for discussion is the lack of training with many Gardai not sufficiently trained to turn on their sirens.

The GRA represents 11,000 members of rank and file Gardai.

Spokesman John O’Keeffe was on Morning Mix.

He says the lack of adequate training is preventing the force from doing its job more effectively.

