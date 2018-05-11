THERE’S NOWHERE TO HIDE FOR CERVICAL CHECK CHIEFS – HARRIS

The Health Minister says there will be nowhere to hide for those responsible for the Cervical Check controversy.

The Cabinet is meeting this morning to discuss the Tony O’Brien’s resignation as head of the HSE – while an interim Director General will be appointed later this afternoon.

Simon Harris says while he did not ask Mr O’Brien to step down – it’s the appropriate move given all that has happened.

Minister Harris says Cabinet will also consider a package of measures aimed at providing care and support for the women and families affected by the scandal.

Share this article....