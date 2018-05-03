TONY O’BRIEN ACCUSED OF A CONFLICT OF INTEREST WITH EVOFEM CHIEF

Accusations of a conflict of interest have been leveled at the chairman of the HSE Tony O’Brien over his appointment to the board of an American contraceptive manufacturing company.

In the Dail, the Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin pointed out that the chairman of the board of this company Evofem Biosciences is Thomas Lynch who is also chairman of the Ireland East Group of hospitals.

Micheal Martin says this gives rise to a conflict of interest.

In response the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar refuted the conflict of interest claim.

