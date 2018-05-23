TRIBUTES PAID TO 19 YEAR OLD AISLING WHO DIED IN ENNISCORTHY CRASH

The road at Blackstoops in Enniscorthy has re-opened following a serious collision yesterday afternoon.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened at around 12.30 yesterday
A 19 year old woman from New Ross died while her Mother was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries.
Aisling Dolan from Stephen’s Court in New Ross was a passenger in the car which was involved in the collision with a van and a jeep.
The other people hurt in the crash are recovering from their injuries today with none of them classed as serious.
