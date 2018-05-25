TWO TEENAGE BOYS ARRESTED IN RELATION TO ANA KRIEGAL’S MURDER

Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin.

The 14 year old’s body was found last week following an extensive search.

She was last seen alive in St Catherine’s Park – close to her home in Leixlip on Monday the 14th of May.

Her naked body was found at a derelict farm building on the Clonee road in Lucan three days later – a postmortem revealed she was sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

DNA testing was carried out, CCTV footage has been reviewed while students at Ana’s school were asked to file out questionnaires from Gardaí.

As part of the investigation two teenage boys were arrested yesterday – they’re being held at separate garda stations in Dublin.

Gardaí have also warned people in the area not to take matters into their own hands amid fears of vigilante attacks.

