VOLUNTEERING SPIRIT IS ALIVE AND WELL IN WEXFORD

Volunteerism is alive and well across rural Wexford and rural Ireland as a whole.

That’s according to new research carried out by NUI Galway which found that voluntary effort is the bedrock of rural communities.

Many are highly dependent on community and sporting organisations for their general well-being which in the main are ran by volunteers.

The report was launched to coincide with Volunteer Week which runs till next Sunday.

Amy Woods from Volunteer Ireland says young people are becoming volunteers also.

