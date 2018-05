An adoption rights campaigner says that most people who were illegally adopted don’t want redress, just the truth.

An investigation’s been launched after it emerged 126 people had their adoptive parents registered as their birth parents.

There are concerns that thousands of people may be affected and there have been calls for a compensation scheme to be set up.

Teresa Tingle, founder of Adopted Illegally Ireland, says other supports may be more beneficial than money.

