WE NEED A COMMISSION OF INVESTIGATION ON CERVICAL CHECK ASAP – PHELAN

The woman who exposed the CervicalCheck scandal says she wants to see an urgent, prompt and public Commission of Investigation.

Vicky Phelan says too much has already happened behind closed doors.

Health Minister Simon Harris met other parties last night to discuss how to proceed.

There was general consensus that a HIQA inquiry wouldn’t be good enough, but fears a Commission of Investigation could take years to complete.

Earlier Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly said an initial examination could take place before deciding how best to take a statutory approach.

