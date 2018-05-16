WEXFORD BEACHES RANKED ‘EXCELLENT’ IN LATEST EPA REPORT

Seven beaches across the country have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

Five beaches labelled as ‘poor’ by the Environmental Protection Agency are in Dublin – Sandymount Strand is new to the 2017 list.

The other beaches which have failed to scrub up in the capital are Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South.

The other two are Ballyloughane in Galway City and Clifden in County Galway.

In some positive news for the county, all Wexford beaches named in the report have received an Excellent rating.

EPA Senior Scientific Officer Peter Webster says overall water quality’s been brilliant across the country.

