WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL RANKED SECOND LAST IN INTEGRITY INDEX

Wexford County Council has come second last in the country in the first Local Authority Integrity Index.

Transparent International Ireland has ranked the country’s 31 councils and placed Wexford second last only to Galway County Council.

Wexford County Council scored 7 points out of a possible 30 when it was assessed on Transparency Accountability and Ethics.

Transparency International Ireland Advocacy and Research Coordinator Kelly McCarthy says Wexford and a lot of councils need to do more.

