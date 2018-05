Plans for a new greenway between Wexford town and Curracloe are currently being examined by An Bord Pleanala.

Wexford County Council has submitted the plan for a ten kilometre walk and cycle path along the coastline and sloblands that will link the town and Curracloe beach in a new tourist trail.

Local Councillor Tony Dempsey says the development will greatly improve Wexford’s visitor attraction.

Share this article....