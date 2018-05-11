WEXFORD FOOTBALLERS LOOKING TO START LEINSTER CAMPAIGN WITH A WIN

The Wexford Senior Footballers begin their Leinster Football Championship campaign against Laois tomorrow evening in Innovate Wexford Park.

Captain Daithi Waters is set to overcome a slight injury to join fellow veteran Brian Malone in midfield.

Manager Paul McLoughlin has named 3 debutantes in his first Leinster match in charge of the side.

Wexford will be playing in special retro gear to celebrate 100 years since Wexford went 4 in a row in the All Ireland back in 1918.

2018 will also see the tenth anniversary of Wexford’s last appearance in the Leinster Final.

The game will be live here on South East Radio with commentary live from half 6 and build up to the game on the Sports Hour at 6 o’clock.

Wexford team to play Laois at Innovate Wexford Park:

Conor Swaine,

Michael Furlong, Jim Rossiter, Conor Carty,

Glen Malone, Naomhan Rossiter, Shane Doyle,

Daithi Waters (c), Brian Malone,

James Stafford, Eoghan Nolan, Ben Brosnan

Paul Curtis, Nick Doyle, Donal Shanley,

