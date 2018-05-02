WEXFORD LAUNCH RETRO GAELIC FOOTBALL JERSEY FOR CENTENARY CELEBRATION

A unique showcase of Wexford sport in the past was unveiled in Dublin last night.

It is to commemorate Wexford’s unique achievement in Gaelic football.

Wexford GAA last night turned back the clock when the first showing of their centenary commemoration attire was unveiled.

It took place at a special event in the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan.

The attire complete with cap will be worn in the first outing of Wexford Senior footballers Leinster championship against Laois in Wexford Park on Saturday week May 12th.

It’s to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Wexford’s unique achievement in Gaelic football when the county won the All Ireland four times in a row in 1915, 1916, 1917 and 1918.

Last night event was attended by a number of Wexford best known sporting personalities.

Share this article....