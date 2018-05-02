WEXFORD MEN SPEARHEADING SAFER CYCLING CAMPAIGN

Two Wexford men are fronting a campaign to make our roads safer for cyclists this bank holiday weekend

6 cyclists have died on our roads so far this year, while 17 died in 2017 – an increase of 50 per cent.

Cycling enthusiast Phil Skelton from Bunclody is spearheading the campaign and is warning drivers how scary it feels when motorists pass to close to cyclists.

Assistant Garda Commissioner David Sheahan is also a Wexford man from Rathnure.

He says drivers need to watch their blind spots when it comes to cyclists.

