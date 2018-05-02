WEXFORD NEEDS A UNIVERSITY TO IMPROVE THE ECONOMY AND WORKFORCE – DR GRIFFIN

Not having a university in the South East region is costing both in terms of the economy and a locally qualified professional workforce.

That’s according to Ray Griffin Lecturer in Strategic Management at Waterford Institute of Technololgy.

Speaking on Morning Mix Ray Griffin says Wexford doesn’t have enough of the courses that people want to study such as primary school teaching and medicine.

That means that many young people are leaving the region at a young age and don’t return as they have secured employment elsewhere

