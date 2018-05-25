WEXFORD TURNOUT STARTING TO SLOW AS THE DAY GOES ON

There are reports that voter turnout had been brisk in many polling stations but has started to slow down across Wexford in the 8th Amendment referendum.

A yes vote would see Article 40.3.3 removed and allow the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

A no vote would see the 8th amendment retained as it is now.

Poling stations will remain open until 10 o’clock tonight

Meanwhile, voter turnout in Enniscorthy in the is somewhat down on previous referenda

Polling booths have been open since 7 o’clock and it’s believed that only 3% of Enniscorthy’s electorate had cast their vote by 10 o’clock this morning.

