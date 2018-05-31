WEXFORD’S UNIVERSITY IS A STEP CLOSER WITH THE APPLICATION TO BE LAUNCHED SOON

The possibility of University for the South East is moving closer to reality.

That’s according to Wexford TD James Browne

It’s also as a result of ongoing efforts in the background by the Higher Education Authority and the co-operation of Carlow and Waterford ITs.

The head of Systems Governance with the HSA Tim Conlon has announced that an application for Technological University Status will be lodged by September with the aim of likely designation by September of next year.

Fianna Fail TD James Browne has welcomed the news and says the economic benefit to the region will be a tremendous boost.

Deputy Brown is now very optimistic for the future regarding third level education in the South East.

