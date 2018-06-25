25 MIGRANTS ARE TO ARRIVE IN IRELAND SHORTLY AFTER BEING STRANDED

Over two dozen migrants rescued in the Mediterranean are expected to arrive in Ireland shortly.

The men, women and children were on board the MV Lifeline which was turned away from other European countries.

They’ve now spent several days stranded off the coast of Malta but the Tánaiste hopes our decision to take some of the 234 passengers will encourage other countries to follow suit.

Aloys Vimard is the project coordinator on the rescue ship – he says it’s not safe to bring the migrants back to their home country Libya.

