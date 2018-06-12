CALLS FOR FOOD INSPECTION UNIT IN ROSSLARE

A dedicated customs unit for food and agricultural produce is needed for Rosslare Europort

So stated Verona Murphy President of the Irish Road Hauliers Association who hosted a Brexit conference in Rosslare yesterday which was addressed by EU Commissioner Phil Hogan

He told the conference that the port should receive extra funding to allow greater connectivity for the country after Brexit

Verona Murphy says a vital starting point is food inspection and she is calling for political action for the future development of the port

