The worst of storm Hector has passed but there are still 35,000 homes and business without power.

There were two wind warnings in place earlier bringing gusts of up to 125 km/ph – but both have now ended.

Blackouts remain from Donegal to Cork and Dublin to Galway.

Gardaí are still urging motorists to take care on the roads amid widespread reports of fallen trees.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email