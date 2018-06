Police in the US say a gunman suspected of killing 5 people at the offices of a newspaper had ‘history’ with the publication.

Smoke bombs were thrown before shots were fired at employees at the Capital Gazette’s building in Maryland.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested.

It’s reported the suspect, Jarrod Ramos, burned his fingertips to try and avoid being identified.

The paper has been printed today with a special memorial to those that died.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email