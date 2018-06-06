6 WEXFORD PEOPLE NAMED ON TAX DEFAULTERS LIST OWING NEAR €3 MILLION

The largest tax settlement in the country has been made by a Wexford based retired medical consultant.

That’s according to the latest tax defaulters list published by Revenue.

The settlement by Valerie Donnelly retired medical consultant with an address at Crosstown, Wexford amounted to €1.8 million which was made up of tax, interest and penalties.

In total six people from County Wexford are on the latest tax defaulters list.

They include furniture retailer Michael Thorpe from Corah Tombrack Enniscorthy who owed €480,000, Kenneth Bolger a horse livery provider from Springfield Farm, Coolamain in Oylegate owed €169,000, John Holden Rosetown a landlord in Rosslare Strand owed €161,000.

Also on the list is Ka Hoo Foo a restaurant owner and entrepreneur of Knockmullen Retail Park in Gorey who owed €83,000 and retired priest James Larkin of the Priest’s House Monamolin, Gorey who owed €39,000.

This brings the total paid by Wexford tax defaulters to almost €2.8 million.

