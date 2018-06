A minute’s silence will be held across the UK at midday to remember those killed in the Grenfell Tower fire – exactly one year on.

Overnight dozens of people walked through west London community – wearing green scarves and holding photos of the 72 victims with a white rose for each of them.

One man, Omar Gommari lost friends in the fire.

He says today is going to be difficult.

