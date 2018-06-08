ALL GROUPS WORKING HARD TO OPEN LORETO COLLEGE FOR SEPTEMBER

Behind the scenes efforts are continuing to try and get Loreto College in Wexford opened in September.

Completion of the new school at Killeens has been affected by the liquidation of the Sammon Group earlier this week.

It is understood one of the banks involved in financing the project, MUFG, is in talks with the National Development Finance Agency to explore ways to get the school completed.

A tendering process is now in place to get an alternative building company to complete the works.

Meanwhile a number of subcontractors in the area have been hit by the collapse of the Sammon Group and are awaiting to see what can be salvaged from the situation.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email