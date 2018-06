We’re being encouraged to stay safe and think of others when at the beach during the heatwave.

Beach goers in Courtown and Cahore are said to be very upset by people using Jetskis and being irresponsible in the water.

The Jetskis have been entering the swimming area of the beach and could potentially cause an accident.

Gorey Fianna Fail Councillor Malcolm Byrne has called on those using Jetski’s to use the areas marked out for them and to be responsible.

