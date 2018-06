People hoping to see the Pope in August are being warned to get tickets, plan their transport and prepare for a long journey.

Half a million people are expected to attend a mass in the Phoenix Park, while Knock Shrine in Mayo can hold up to 45 thousand.

The Pontiff will also visit the Capuchin Day Centre for the homeless and speak at the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park.

