BREXIT NEGOTIATORS ARE FORGETTING ABOUT IRELAND – MCDONALD

British Brexit negotiators are putting Ireland last according to Sinn Féin.

Party President Mary Lou Mc Donald claims her meeting with the British Prime Minister has given her the impression the Irish aren’t the UK’s priority.

Her comments coincide with the visit of European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker who says the Irish are Europe’s number one concern.

Mr Juncker finishes his trip with a meeting in the Áras later.

Deputy Mc Donald says it’s a pity his attitude isn’t reflected by the British.

