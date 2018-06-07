CARERS SAY GOVERNMENT GRANT OF €1,700 IS WORTH ABOUT 3 DAYS OF RESPITE CARE

Over 110 thousand carers will receive a grant of €1,700 today to help in providing full-time care.

The government scheme has been made available to those caring for an older person or someone with a disability.

Johanna Powell from Wexford is one of those who’ll be getting the payment today.

She cares for her daughter who suffers from severe physical and mental disabilities – and says the grant alone isn’t enough.

Respite care is so expensive in Ireland now that Johanna says the money is only worth about 3 and a half days of care.

