CHILDREN’S OMBUDSMAN WORRIED THAT SUICIDAL YOUNG PEOPLE ARE BEING LEFT BEHIND

The Ombudsman for Children has serious concerns about getting help for suicidal young people.

Dr Niall Muldoon claims many are left waiting for days because there aren’t enough psychiatric consultants.

His annual report is out today highlighting not just mental health problems for youngsters, but also housing worries and issues with Direct Provision for asylum seekers.

Fianna Fail Mental Health Spokesperson James Browne says only half of the child psychiatrist posts in the Wexford/Waterford area are filled leaving many kids in the South East vulnerable.

